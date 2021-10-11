Trevon Diggs Had Brutally Honest Admission On Nick Saban

Trevon Diggs has become one of the NFL’s best defensive players this season.

The Dallas Cowboys star cornerback recorded the sixth interception of his season on Sunday. Diggs leads the league in interceptions, as he’s helped the Cowboys get off to a 4-1 start this year. Dallas topped the New York Giants, 44-20, on Sunday afternoon.

Diggs, who played collegiately at Alabama, wasn’t always a defensive back. He arrived in Tuscaloosa as a wide receiver – like his older brother, Stefon Diggs – but he didn’t stick there for long. Nick Saban converted Diggs into a defensive back early in his tenure with the Crimson Tide.

On Sunday, Trevon Diggs had a brutally honest admission on Saban’s decision.

Trevon Diggs admitted that he cried with Saban first decided to move him from wide receiver to defensive back. However, he quickly got to work following a conversation with his older brother.

“I thank Coach Saban now,” Trevon Diggs admitted.

#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs said he cried when Nick Saban moved him from WR to CB. He called brother Stefon, a Vikings WR at time and his advice was to get to work because he was capable of making the transition. “I thank Coach Saban now.” pic.twitter.com/jkZvSPbfCg — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 11, 2021

The Cowboys are probably thanking Saban for the move, too. Diggs is looking like one of the franchise’s best defensive backs in years.

Jerry Jones’ team will look to improve to 5-1 on the season next week, when they take on the New England Patriots.