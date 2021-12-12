Trevon Diggs Has 3-Word Message After Today’s Win

Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs kept it short and sweet after the team’s 27-20 win over Washington on Sunday.

THE TRENCHES BACK 😏 — Diggs (@TrevonDiggs) December 12, 2021

“THE TRENCHES BACK,” Diggs tweeted in all-caps.

Dallas’ defense made sure they cashed the check Mike McCarthy’s mouth wrote ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. Micah Parsons was all over the field, sacking Taylor Heinicke twice and forcing a fumble that was returned for a score.

It was an impressive first half showing for Diggs and the Cowboys defense. The Dallas D forced four WFT turnovers and had five sacks. Randy Gregory made his presence felt immediately in his return from injury and the defense once again looked whole.

The Cowboys held leads of 24-0 and 27-8 before Kyle Allen replaced the injured Heinicke. Allen then led a 73-yard touchdown drive to start Washington’s comeback bid. Things then got really tight after a Cole Holcolmb pick-six with about two minutes to play.

But Trevon Diggs and Co. were able to escape Landover, Maryland with a huge NFC East win. Dallas already sits atop the division. And with three more games against East opponents, the ‘Boys have a chance to really separate themselves from the pack.