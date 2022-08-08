Trevon Diggs Makes Social Media Decision: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is having a rough training camp and fans are rubbing it in his face on social media. So Diggs has come to a big decision on his social media use moving forward.

Over the weekend, fans noticed that Diggs has deleted his Twitter account entirely. The move comes after fans continuously tagged him in practice videos where he was getting burned by wide receivers.

One particular clip with over 2.7 million views shows Diggs getting burned deep by wide receiver Simi Fehoko - the No. 6 receiver on the Cowboys' depth chart. That one was must have been especially embarrassing.

Some fans are taking the opportunity to laugh at Diggs for how he behaved. Others are less concerned since it's only practice instead of a real game:

Last year Trevon Diggs came out of seemingly nowhere as one of the top ballhawking cornerbacks in the NFL. He led the NFL with 11 interceptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

For his efforts, Diggs earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors.

But Diggs earned criticism throughout the season for giving up too many yards and big plays. Many believe that he's an average cornerback who's great at getting interceptions but terrible at other important elements of the position.

The 2022 season will likely give us a better indication of just how good (or bad) of a corner Trevon Diggs is.