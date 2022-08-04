Trevon Diggs Ranks His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs was asked to rank the top five wide receivers currently in the NFL.

Diggs quickly listed his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, as the No. 1 wide receiver in the league. When asked why he put his brother first, Diggs simply said, "because he's the best one."

The Cowboys corner then named two wide receivers who were featured in blockbuster trades. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams came in at No. 2 and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at No. 3.

Staring down at a list of players on paper, Diggs noticed that someone was missing - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

He placed Chase at No. 4 and went with fellow Cowboy CeeDee Lamb at No. 5 to round out the list.

There were a few notable omissions from the list including last year's triple crown winner, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

What do you think of Diggs' list?