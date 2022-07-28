Trevon Diggs Shows Off Receiver Skills: NFL World Reacts

Trevon Diggs is more like his brother than you might think.

During Dallas Cowboys training camp practice on Thursday, the All-Pro cornerback showed off some skills on the offensive side of the ball.

A clip of Diggs catching a screen pass and throwing in a nasty juke move is going viral on social media.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"He playing WR this year? Or what are we doing here…" one fan asked.

"Play him both sides lol," another suggested.

"Oooh I see 3 or 4 touchdowns this year," another wrote.

During his true freshman season at Alabama in 2016, Diggs suited up as a wide receiver — reeling in 11 receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. He also served as a return special for the Crimson Tide in his first two seasons.

In his second season with the Cowboys in 2021, Diggs notched a record-breaking campaign with a league-leading 11 interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns).

Wide receiver talent runs in the family. Diggs' older brother, Stefon, has notched four straight 1,000-yard seasons — including a 1,535-yard, All-Pro season in 2020.

Should the Cowboys utilize Diggs at the wide receiver position in 2022?