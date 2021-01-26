A Favorite Has Reportedly Emerged For Trevor Bauer

The best free agent in baseball remains unsigned, but a favorite is reportedly starting to emerge.

According to a report by USA TODAY, the New York Mets have made a record-breaking contract offer to free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Bauer, 30, is coming off the best season of his career. He won the National League Cy Young award while leading the Cincinnati Reds to the playoffs.

The starting pitcher hit the free agent market following the season. A couple of different teams have been linked to Bauer, though the Mets might be the favorite for now.

NY #Mets emerge as favorites for free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer with record-setting average annual contract offer. https://t.co/bWPc0UoFpi — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 26, 2021

From the report:

The New York Mets have formally offered free-agent starter Trevor Bauer a contract that would make him baseball’s highest-paid player based on an annual average salary, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told USA TODAY Sports. The deal would eclipse New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole’s $36 million average value on his nine-year, $324 million contract signed a year ago, but would be much shorter in length, said the person, who was granted anonymity because of the on-going negotiations.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants, among other teams, have also been mentioned for Bauer.