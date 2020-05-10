Photo: ESPN Accidentally Leaks MLB Star’s Phone Number

ESPN accidentally leaked the phone number of a star MLB pitcher late on Saturday evening.

Live television in the time of social distancing is not easy. Almost everything is done through video calls on phones and computers. Sometimes, mistakes are made.

One was made on Saturday night. Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared on ESPN2 to discuss the Korean baseball league with Jon Sciambi and Jess Mendoza.

Bauer’s phone number accidentally appeared live on the air. The Reds pitcher called it a “massive” screwup.

The 29-year-old starting pitcher is having some fun with it, though. Bauer tweeted out a screenshot of his number and is doing a Twitter giveaway.

“So ESPN has just leaked my number to truly the entire world lol in honor of this…shall we call it…massive screw up…I’m doing a giveaway! I’ll be giving away a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball over the next 48 hours. Rules are in my voicemail! Good luck!” he wrote.

Bauer is among the most-active MLB players on social media, so if it had to happen to someone, at least it’s a player who will have fun with it.

Getting through to that voicemail might be difficult, though.