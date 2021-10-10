Trevor Lawrence Appears To Disagree With Urban Meyer After Game

Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence didn’t appear to be on the same page following Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars lost to the Titans, 37-19, on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville is now 0-5 on the season. The franchise has lost 20 straight games.

Jacksonville had a chance to make it close on Sunday, but the Jaguars were stuffed on a 4th and 1 attempt. The Jaguars chose to run the ball with tailback Carlos Hyde, rather than going for a quarterback sneak.

Meyer admitted following the game that Lawrence isn’t quite ready for the sneak.

“He’s not quite comfortable with that yet. I know that might sound silly, but if you’ve never done it, it’s something that we need to keep [working on] so that we can make that call in that situation,” Meyer told reporters.

That’s fair enough. However, Lawrence disagreed.

“No. I feel comfortable. Obviously I haven’t run it in a game, but I feel comfortable … no, QB sneak is something we can always get to and I feel comfortable with,” the rookie quarterback said.

Lawrence: "No. I feel comfortable. Obviously I haven’t run it in a game, but I feel comfortable … no, QB sneak is something we can always get to and I feel comfortable with." https://t.co/uoxf3lr4Mp — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 10, 2021

Welp.

Nothing is working in Jacksonville right now, that much is clear.

The Jaguars will look to get their first win of the season next Sunday, when they take on the Miami Dolphins.