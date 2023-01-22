Trevor Lawrence Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jags Season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from worst to first in the AFC South but Trevor Lawrence knows there's still plenty more for the Jags to accomplish.

Speaking to the media after Saturday's playoff loss to the Chiefs, the former No. 1 pick said that the divisional round is now the floor when it comes to the expectations the team has for itself.

"This year was huge for this organization, for our city, for our franchise moving forward," Lawrence explained, via NBC's Pro Football Talk.

"It sets the bar of who we're going to be and what we're going to do moving forward, and that’s the mindset. We won't settle for less than that. We got a taste of it being here, but there’s more left, and we all feel that."

The Jags had their chances in one of the toughest road environments in football this weekend, but a couple of costly mistakes kept them from making it a field goal game late in the fourth.

That said, Jacksonville has the pieces in place to build something special down in Duval.