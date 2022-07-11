Trevor Lawrence Has Honest Admission About 2021 Season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Trevor Lawrence had a rough go of things as a rookie in 2021.

He played on a Jacksonville Jaguars team that only won four of 17 games and also had more interceptions than touchdowns.

Lawrence finished the season with 3,641 yards through the air, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Even though it was a tough year for the Jaguars, Lawrence confirmed that he has a great appreciation for winning heading into the 2022 season.

“I think I learned a lot from last year," Lawrence said to Colin Cowherd (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "Obviously, you get a different perspective than when you’re just winning like I had in the past. So I have a lot greater appreciation for winning, for one. And then just being able to overcome some of those challenges, face all of them, and then now going to a new year with a lot of confidence, good team around us, great staff — I’m really excited.”

Lawrence will look to have a much stronger sophomore campaign under new head coach Doug Pederson.

He was hired after the 2021 season ended after taking the year off from coaching.