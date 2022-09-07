Trevor Lawrence Has Honest Admission After Urban Meyer's Exit

Trevor Lawrence's rookie season in Jacksonville was marred by countless controversies surrounding the Jaguars' organization.

Almost every one of those controversies could be traced back to a common thread: first-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer reportedly cultivated a dysfunctional team culture in Jacksonville, resulting in yet another disappointing season for the Jags. After starting the year with a 2-11 record and a variety of negative headlines, his short-lived NFL career came to a close.

Now, the Jaguars are led by former Super Bowl-champion head coach Doug Pederson.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, feels the team culture has taken a turn in the right direction ahead of the 2022 season.

“The culture has really flipped," Lawrence said.

Despite entering his rookie season as one of the most highly-touted NFL prospects in recent memory, Lawrence struggled in Year 1. He finished his first professional season with 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions on 59.6% passing.

Lawrence and the Jaguars will look to begin their improved campaign with a Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.