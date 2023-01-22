Trevor Lawrence Is No Longer Undefeated On Saturdays

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Heading into this afternoon's Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Trevor Lawrence was undefeated in games on Saturday. This streak dated back to his high school football days.

But with today's 27-20 loss at Arrowhead Stadium, that wild winning streak has come to an end.

As a superstar quarterback for Clemson, Lawrence posted a 34-2 collegiate record. His only two losses in college took place on week nights during the College Football Playoffs.

Lawrence played his first Saturday game in the NFL with a Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. He helped his team to victory in that Saturday debut with a 20-16 final score, claiming an AFC South title.

Last Saturday, Lawrence led the Jaguars on a wild second-half comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round.

Well, all good things must come to an end. That being said, Lawrence still has a pretty incredible winning percentage on Saturdays.