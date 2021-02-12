Trevor Lawrence Lays Out Timeline For Recovery From Shoulder Surgery

Projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence took the field earlier this morning for his much-anticipated NFL pro day. Despite being almost a lock for the top pick in the draft, 17 NFL teams showed up watch the talented 21 year old do his thing.

Lawrence’s workout marks the first and only pro day of the 2021 offseason so far. The reasoning behind his early showing is the labrum repair surgery he plans to have on his left, non-throwing shoulder sometime in the next few days.

After the workout was over, Lawrence caught up with ESPN’s Rece Davis to discuss the timeline of his recovery.

“Obviously I’ve got to still continue talking to the doctors and see how the rehab goes, but I think I can throw in six-to-eight weeks after the surgery. And then looking at a four-to-five-month full clearance,” Lawrence said. “But obviously, I’ll be able to do stuff before then. But just glad it’s non-throwing shoulder, so shouldn’t be too bad. Just got to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. But I’m just excited to get that fixed and start that road to getting healthy.”

If all goes to plan, Lawrence should be good to go for training camp.

While the exact moment he suffered the injury is unknown, we have some idea of when it may have occurred. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Lawrence first banged up his labrum two years ago during his sophomore season with the Clemson Tigers. After sustaining the injury in a Week 2 matchup with Texas A&M in 2019, the QB toughed it out for the remainder of his collegiate career. The injury was reportedly re-aggravated at some point during the 2020 season.

This surgery is really the only knock on Lawrence’s draft stock — and a minor one at that. In his three-year Clemson career, the 6-foot-6, 225 lbs QB only missed two games (both with COVID-19 earlier this year).

With this kind of durability, Lawrence should be in for a smooth recovery.