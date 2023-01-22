Trevor Lawrence Made Classy Stadium Tunnel Decision On Saturday

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence was all class after the Jaguars' playoff loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Lawrence, the second-year quarterback out of Clemson, entered the stadium tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium following the defeat.

Instead of proceeding to the locker room, though, Lawrence turned around, waited and high-fived every single one of his Jacksonville teammates.

It's a pretty classy move by the Jaguars quarterback. Take a look at the video:

Trevor Lawrence gained a ton of fans on Saturday night.

"Jags are legit and going to be good for some time to come. I like Trevor a lot," one fan wrote on social media.

"That's the leader of this team, can't wait for next season," a Twitter user wrote.

"The future is definitely bright in Jacksonville, nothing to hold your head down for, a season to remember," a NFL fan said.

Lawrence has a bright, bright future in the NFL.

The Jaguars should be right back in the playoff mix next season.