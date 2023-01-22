Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Made Classy Stadium Tunnel Decision On Saturday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 27 to 20. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence was all class after the Jaguars' playoff loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night. 

Lawrence, the second-year quarterback out of Clemson, entered the stadium tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium following the defeat. 

Instead of proceeding to the locker room, though, Lawrence turned around, waited and high-fived every single one of his Jacksonville teammates. 

It's a pretty classy move by the Jaguars quarterback. Take a look at the video:

Trevor Lawrence gained a ton of fans on Saturday night. 

"Jags are legit and going to be good for some time to come. I like Trevor a lot," one fan wrote on social media. 

"That's the leader of this team, can't wait for next season," a Twitter user wrote. 

"The future is definitely bright in Jacksonville, nothing to hold your head down for, a season to remember," a NFL fan said. 

Lawrence has a bright, bright future in the NFL. 

The Jaguars should be right back in the playoff mix next season. 