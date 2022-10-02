Trevor Lawrence Made Embarrassing NFL History On Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The elements definitely played a factor in the Jaguars-Eagles game on Sunday and perhaps no one was effected worse than Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The second-year signal-caller has been sensational to start his sophomore campaign. However, he made some embarrassing history in the Jags' eight-point loss.

Per ESPN Stats & Info: "Trevor Lawrence lost 4 fumbles today. He's the first player this century to lose 4 fumbles in a game."

Fans reacted to Lawrence's tough outing on social media.

"Delete this omg," one user replied.

"My guy looks like he’s about to drive the lane," another commented.

"Yep, it was dreadful," tweeted John Reid. "He has to bounce back in a big way next week vs. Texans."

"Wow."

"Jesus Christ."

"They got a stat for everything," remarked Benjamin Watson.

"Whoops."

Tough day for Trevor Lawrence. He and the Jags offense will look to clean things up for next week's homestand vs. Houston.