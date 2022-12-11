Trevor Lawrence Made Jaguars Franchise History On Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence continues to make strides in year two, and also some history along the way.

Per the Jaguars PR team: "QB Trevor Lawrence has surpassed 3,000 passing yards this season. He is the first Jaguars QB to throw for at least 3,000 yards in the first two seasons of their career." Noting, "His 197 first-half passing yards today are a career high."

After a rough rookie campaign under Urban Meyer, the former first overall pick has seen improvement across the board. Upping his completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdowns while lowering the turnovers.

The Jags have also improved in the win column with Lawrence's cleaner play, and currently find themselves up 27-14 on the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans.

So far in this one, Lawrence is 23-of-31 for 264 yards and two touchdowns. A win Sunday could move them into second place in the division.