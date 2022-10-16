Trevor Lawrence Made Unfortunate NFL History On Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is steadily developing into the franchise quarterback the team wants him to be.

Unfortunately, despite a stellar game against the Indianapolis Colts today, he made some unfortunate history in the process.

In today's game against the Colts, Lawrence completed 20 of 22 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown while adding two more touchdowns on the ground. But it wasn't enough as the Colts scored the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining to win 34-27.

With the loss, Lawrence became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete over 90-percent of his passes on 20-plus attempts, score three touchdowns, commit no turnovers yet still lose the game.

It's almost baffling that the Jaguars are 2-4 on the season with a top 10 defense and an offense that ranks in the top half of the league on offense. Trevor Lawrence hasn't been the team's biggest problem, but he hasn't been the solution most of the time either.

It's been five years since the Jaguars were a winning team and it's starting to feel like they're still missing that last piece to be a winning team with Lawrence under center.

The Jaguars have a tough game against the surging New York Giants next week. A loss there might be too hard to come back from.

Will Trevor Lawrence be able to turn the Jaguars' season around?