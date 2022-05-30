Trevor Lawrence Makes His Opinion On Christian Kirk Very Clear

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 23: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workouts on May 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world by giving wide receiver Christian Kirk a four-year, $72 million contract at the start of free agency. Expectations will undoubtedly be high after getting so much money. So how does quarterback Trevor Lawrence see Kirk fitting in?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Lawrence said that Kirk has been impressing him so far. He praised Kirk for being "really quarterback friendly" from a football IQ standpoint.

Lawrence also complimented Kirk on his speed and ball location abilities. He believes Kirk is a valuable asset for him heading into his second year at quarterback.

“Just from a football IQ sense, I think he’s really quarterback friendly,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “The way he sees the field, different coverages unfold, the way he runs his routes, I just think he’s quarterback friendly. And then obviously his speed is something that we really needed and it’s going to help us a lot. You guys saw today, he can fly and locate a ball, all those things.”

In four NFL seasons, Christian Kirk has 236 receptions for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Last year Kirk saw a career-year with 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He led the Arizona Cardinals in receptions and receiving yards.

But none of that was enough in the eyes of most to justify the $18 million per year that Kirk is getting under his new contract.

He'll have to be more than just a "quarterback friendly" receiver to make it worth Jacksonville's while.

Will Christian Kirk have a career-year with the Jaguars this season?