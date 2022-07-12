Trevor Lawrence Makes His Opinion On Doug Pederson Very Clear

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's no secret that things didn't go as planned for quarterback Trevor Lawrence during his rookie season.

He was supposed to be coached up by Urban Meyer but that failed in a spectacular fashion. Meyer was fired after the team lost 11 of its first 13 games and due to a lot of turmoil between him and the organization.

The Jaguars hired former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to replace him and so far, Lawrence likes the changes that he's made.

"I think he’s done a great job just planning out our offseason," Lawrence told Colin Cowherd (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "There were a lot of changes we needed to make and I think he’s made those. He’s put together a great plan of progressing our team offensively and defensively. So now that we’re ready going into camp, I think he’s done a great job. So, I’m excited."

Lawrence will be hoping that Pederson leads the Jaguars to more than three wins this season.

He'll also be looking for a major bounce-back on an individual basis. He finished the 2021 season with 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

We'll have to see if both of those come to fruition when the season kicks off on Sept. 11.