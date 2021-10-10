NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Admission

Things appear to be going from ugly to really ugly in Jacksonville.

After a week full of Urban Meyer drama – thanks to his off-the-field actions in Ohio last weekend – the Jaguars hosted the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville, winless on the season, lost to Tennessee, 37-19, dropping to 0-5 on the year.

The Jaguars had a chance to make things close at one point, but were stuffed on a 4th and 1 attempt. Urban Meyer’s offense chose to run the ball with a tailback, rather than going for a quarterback sneak.

Meyer and Lawrence appeared to disagree on the reasoning following the game.

“He’s not quite comfortable with that yet. I know that might sound silly, but if you’ve never done it, it’s something that we need to keep [working on] so that we can make that call in that situation,” Meyer said.

Lawrence, though, disagreed.

“No. I feel comfortable. Obviously I haven’t run it in a game, but I feel comfortable … no, QB sneak is something we can always get to and I feel comfortable with,” Lawrence said.

So, things are clearly going well in Jacksonville…

“Ah, so comfortable throwing his coach under the bus as well…” one fan tweeted.

“Coach threw player under the bus for at least the second time and the player has had enough,” another fan added.

“Probably not a good idea for your coach & QB to not be on the same page here. Especially one reeling off self inflicted controversy,” one fan said.

Yeah, that just about sums things up. The Jaguars have enough problems on their hands. They certainly don’t need their first-year head coach and their franchise quarterback disagreeing in public fashion.

But that’s where things are at in Jacksonville right now. And it’s not good.