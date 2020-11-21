Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Clemson vs. Florida State Being Postponed

The coronavirus pandemic claimed another college football game on Saturday, as officials for Clemson and Florida State couldn’t find a way to move forward playing their contest. The two schools announced just moments ago the the Tigers vs. Seminoles game has been postponed.

As far as we know, the game is postponed. It’s unclear if it will be made up at a later date. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter with a frustrating message for Tigers fans.

“Man, we were ready to play.” Lawrence isn’t kidding – the Tigers were already down in Tallahassee for the game. They’ll have to get back on the bus without ever even getting on the field.

The news is especially frustrating for Lawrence, who missed two weeks battling COVID-19 earlier this season. He was set to make his return.

Man, we were ready to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) November 21, 2020

Clemson is in an interesting situation after its loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago. The Tigers need to win out and likely beat the Fighting Irish in the ACC title game to claim a spot in the College Football Playoff. Clemson only now has Pitt and Virginia Tech left on the schedule.

There are now at least 16 games that have been cancelled or postponed for this weekend.

It’s unclear which game ABC will now show during the Noon time slot. We should find out soon.