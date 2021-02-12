Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Seeing Urban Meyer At His Pro Day

With a quick glance and wave, a mutual understanding was made.

Trevor Lawrence is essentially a lock as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This morning at Lawrence’s pro day, Jags newly-hire head coach Urban Meyer had a front row seat to watch his projected future quarterback.

Standing right next to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, Meyer viewed the workout just feet away from the No. 1 prospect.

“Yeah, I saw him,” Lawrence said in a post-workout interview ESPN’s Rece Davis. “Just waived at him real quick, obviously can’t really communicate out here. But it’s been cool to see all the teams come out.”

Despite the fact that he’ll almost certainly be off the board with the first pick, 17 NFL teams made the trip to South Carolina to get a look at the generational talent. Under the new COVID-19 regulations, each team was only allowed to send three representatives to the event. Meyer was accompanied by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Lawrence scheduled his pro day for today as he plans to undergo labrum repair surgery on his non-throwing shoulder sometime in the coming weeks. With his body of work, the prototype QB didn’t really even need to put on a pro day. But, Lawrence said he wanted to go through the pre-draft process “the right way.”

“Just to show I’m no different than anybody else,” Lawrence said. “So just having to adjust and showing I’m able to adjust and adapt and still willing to come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me — that was important to me and important to my team, to make sure we made that happen. And, obviously, it wasn’t necessarily the ideal situation and circumstances. But I think we did a great job of just kind of maneuvering and navigating through all that.”

The 2021 NFL Draft will take place on Apr. 29.