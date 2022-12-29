Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Doug Pederson's Roster Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made the somewhat controversial decision to announce that all of Jacksonville's healthy starters will play in Week 17 against the Houston Texans despite the game having no bearing on their playoff hopes.

But how does Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence feel about the decision? Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the second-year quarterback said that he's fine with it.

“We know at this point in the season that’s what we expected. That’s what we want,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’ve got to finish strong, and that’s the main message, and these are two division games we have left. That doesn’t always work out that way where you get to finish with two division games. It’s a great opportunity for us."

Lawrence also hinted that the team has revenge on their minds against the Texans. He said that after never winning against them in his first three games, it would be nice to get a win.

“We lost to this team, like I said, a month or two months ago, whenever it was, so getting a chance to play them again at their stadium, haven’t beat this team in a while. I’ve never beat the Texans in the last two years, three games. For me, it’s a game I definitely want to win.”

On paper, the Jaguars should have little difficulty against the Houston Texans. But the real concern is the risk and potential for injury before their true playoff game: Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.

If the Jaguars emerge from Sunday's game without so much as a scratch to the health of their roster, all will be well. But if even one starter gets an injury, a lot of people will be questioning the decision.

Trevor Lawrence won't be one of them though.