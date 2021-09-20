Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Starting The Season 0-2

Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence didn’t do a lot of losing at the college football level. The National Football League, of course, is very different.

The former Ohio State head coach and former Clemson Tigers quarterback are off to an 0-2 start with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Hang in there with us. We’re going to get better,” Meyer said. “The one thing about Jacksonville and the 904, go to sleep knowing there’s not going to be any group working harder to get this thing flipped.”

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, shared his mindset with the tough start.

“I think I’m processing it as good as I can,” Lawrence said. “You want to win. You work all week to win and when you don’t, it’s disappointing. But I feel like I’m in a good spot. I’m the same person, the same mindset. Nothing’s changed. Making sure I keep my confidence every week is big, and I think I have that so we’re going to get better. We’re close. Last week and this week doesn’t look that great when you look at the numbers, but we just have to make a few more plays and stick together.”

Jacksonville lost to Houston in Week 1 and Denver in Week 2.

The Jaguars will take on the Cardinals in Week 3.