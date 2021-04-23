Trevor Lawrence Reportedly Lands Major New Endorsement Deal

Without taking a single snap in the NFL, Trevor Lawrence is a football icon. And with that kind of notoriety riding on his shoulders, the endorsement deals have already started to roll in.

On Monday morning, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft reportedly signed a multi-year partnership with Gatorade. According to reports from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Lawrence will pitch the company’s main sports drink brand.

The 21-year old QB out of @ClemsonUniv will pitch @Gatorade's main sports drink brand, said Jeff Kearney, global head of sports marketing. "He’s a terrific fit for our core brand … We see him as being a hero for that flagship product,” Kearney said. https://t.co/0IY5jiK44a — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 23, 2021

The 56-year-old brand’s confidence in Lawrence as a future investment speaks to the expectations set in front of him as an NFL prospect. Gatorade’s global head of sports marketing, Jeff Kearny, has some big plans for the 21-year-old QB out of Clemson.

“From our point of view, he’s a terrific fit for our core brand … We see him as being a hero for that flagship product,” Kearney said.

While contract details for Lawrence’s deal haven’t yet been released, endorsement ratings expert Bob Dorfman said the deal could be up to $2 million. And as an already well-known sports figure, Dorfman believes the highly-touted quarterback could earn up to $5-7 million through his rookie season, per Front Office Sports.

With this deal, Lawrence now becomes the first quarterback to sign with Gatorade since Cam Newton back in 2012. The QB also joins an elite team of under-23 athletes including Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Sydney McLaughlin.

As a longtime lover of the brand, Lawrence is clearly pumped to be a part of this group.

“It has been a staple in my sports journey since I was a kid, so I couldn’t be more excited to join the brand,” Lawrence said, per CNBC. “I don’t just look at the financial aspects of it, but do I really fit with companies? … I always have to ask myself, ‘Is this me?’ So Gatorade was an easy choice.”

In addition to Gatorade, Lawrence has already signed a major deal with adidas.

While he won’t be present for the in-person events next week, the newly-signed brand ambassador is set to hear his name called virtually by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Apr. 29.