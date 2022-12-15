Trevor Lawrence Reveals The 1 Loss That Sparked A Change

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The last five weeks have seen Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence take a huge step forward in his development. But the former No. 1 overall pick actually credits a midseason loss with his recent strong play.

Speaking to the Jaguars' official team website, Lawrence said that the Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos "flipped a switch" in him and convinced him to start taking much better care of the football. Lawrence completed just 18 of 31 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions in a 21-17 home loss that week.

“I’m going to start taking care of the ball. But two, I just want to be the player that I know I can be and I think that kind of flipped a switch in me,” Lawrence said.

Through Week 8, Lawrence was completing 62.45-percent of his passes for 1,840 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Since then, Lawrence has completed 71.82-percent of his passes for 1,362 yards and 10 touchdowns without a single interceptions.

More importantly, the Jaguars are 3-2 over the last five weeks after going 2-6 in the first eight. They have an outside chance of making the playoffs if they win their next two games.

As a rookie, Trevor Lawrence was underwhelming, throwing 12 touchdowns against a league-leading 17 interceptions.

But the arrival of Doug Pederson as head coach in 2022 has shown immediate dividends as he's doubled his touchdown output while cutting his interceptions down by more than half.

