Everyone Made The Same Trevor Lawrence Joke On Sunday

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a mask.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence addresses the media before the "March for Change" protest at Bowman Field on June 13, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American, while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. Protests calling for an end to police brutality have spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence has been on every struggling NFL team’s radar this season.

The Jets (0-12) and the Jaguars (1-11) have been competing for that No. 1 pick all year. Today, both of these teams had opportunities to pull off upset victories.

Up four on the Raiders late in the fourth quarter, New York made a huge 4th-down, red zone stop with 1:30 remaining. With the ball and the lead, the Jets were in control of their own destiny.

But, quarterback Sam Darnold and his offense were quickly stopped on a four-and-out and the Jets were forced to punt it away with a minute remaining.

The Raiders worked their way into striking distance thanks to a solid reception by star TE Darren Waller. With five seconds remaining, Derek Carr connected with rookie Henry Ruggs III on a game-winning, 50-yard touchdown bomb.

This result definitely yielded conflicted feelings for Jets fans. On one hand, they remain winless on the season. On the other hand, they’re still they frontrunners to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

With a Jaguars win today, New York would’ve even further increased its chances of landing the No. 1 pick. But, Jacksonville suffered a similar blown-game loss against Minnesota.

The Jaguars led the Vikings 16-6 in the third quarter, but Minnesota stormed back to take the lead heading into the fourth. Jacksonville was able to push the game to overtime, but the Vikings ultimately came out victorious — kicking a game-winning field goal to end the game at 27-24.

After all the upset potential on Sunday, the Jets still hold just a one-game cushion in the race for Trevor Lawrence.


