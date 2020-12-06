Everyone Made The Same Trevor Lawrence Joke On Sunday

Trevor Lawrence has been on every struggling NFL team’s radar this season.

The Jets (0-12) and the Jaguars (1-11) have been competing for that No. 1 pick all year. Today, both of these teams had opportunities to pull off upset victories.

Up four on the Raiders late in the fourth quarter, New York made a huge 4th-down, red zone stop with 1:30 remaining. With the ball and the lead, the Jets were in control of their own destiny.

But, quarterback Sam Darnold and his offense were quickly stopped on a four-and-out and the Jets were forced to punt it away with a minute remaining.

The Raiders worked their way into striking distance thanks to a solid reception by star TE Darren Waller. With five seconds remaining, Derek Carr connected with rookie Henry Ruggs III on a game-winning, 50-yard touchdown bomb.

This result definitely yielded conflicted feelings for Jets fans. On one hand, they remain winless on the season. On the other hand, they’re still they frontrunners to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

Jets fans watching their team lead the Raiders with five minutes to go and then remembering Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/IhEf433R3t — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2020

The Jets dialed up the Trevor Lawrence defense at the right time. pic.twitter.com/typmOYOQnn — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) December 6, 2020

Jets fans after horrifically blowing yet another game on the journey to Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/wBgI1tWJ00 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 6, 2020

With a Jaguars win today, New York would’ve even further increased its chances of landing the No. 1 pick. But, Jacksonville suffered a similar blown-game loss against Minnesota.

The Jaguars led the Vikings 16-6 in the third quarter, but Minnesota stormed back to take the lead heading into the fourth. Jacksonville was able to push the game to overtime, but the Vikings ultimately came out victorious — kicking a game-winning field goal to end the game at 27-24.

After all the upset potential on Sunday, the Jets still hold just a one-game cushion in the race for Trevor Lawrence.