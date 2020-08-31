Trevor Lawrence Is Trending Following The Jaguars’ Latest Decision

Hopefully Trevor Lawrence likes Jacksonville…

The Clemson Tigers star quarterback is trending on social media following the Jaguars’ latest decision. The team released former No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick Leonard Fournette on Monday morning.

You never know what will happen in an NFL season, but the Jaguars certainly look like the worst team in the league on paper. Jacksonville is cleaning house and it would not be surprising if the team had its eyes on Lawrence heading into 2021.

Social media certainly believes that’s the case, anyway. Lawrence was trending on Twitter within minutes of the Jaguars making their decision on Fournette. Of course, not everyone believes that Lawrence will want to play in Jacksonville, but that’s a debate for another time.

Trevor Lawrence seeing the dismantling of the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/JbCWFCYIG6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 31, 2020

Gardner Minshew when he sees his team get dismantled and realizes they’re actively tanking for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/YGPqIBqB1R — Fuzzy40Handz|BLM (@40ozofdeeznuts) August 31, 2020

Gardner minshew watching the jaguars cut Fournette knowing they’re tanking for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/1UjXKZg5Ea — john (@iam_johnw) August 31, 2020

The Jags are going all in for Trevor Lawrence. Kind of like the Dolphins tried to tank last year.

So which team will end up with the first overall pick in 2021? Wrong answers only https://t.co/RwadF4gDEJ — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 31, 2020

As noted on Twitter, tanking doesn’t always work out. Everyone believed the Dolphins were tanking for the No. 1 overall pick so they could draft Tua Tagovailoa. The team ended up picking fifth overall, but was still able to select Tagovailoa due to his injury.

Jacksonville probably is the favorite to pick No. 1 overall in 2021, but there will likely be several teams in the running this year.

Lawrence, meanwhile, is currently preparing for his junior season at Clemson. The Tigers are scheduled to open the year on Saturday, Sept. 12 against Wake Forest.