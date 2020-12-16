Trevor Lawrence Was Asked About Playing For The Jets

Trevor Lawrence has played for arguably the best program in college football for the last three seasons. The Clemson Tigers are one of the – if not the – top programs in the country.

That will not be the case when Lawrence heads to the National Football League.

The New York Jets are in the middle of one of the worst seasons in NFL history. New York has yet to win a game and is on pace for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Lawrence is the frontrunner to go No. 1 overall. The Clemson Tigers quarterback will probably be playing for the Jets next season. And, with that, he’ll be tasked with lifting the franchise up from what could be a winless season.

Today, the Clemson Tigers quarterback addressed his mindset when it comes to the Jets.

“I’m really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is,” the Clemson Tigers quarterback said on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is." –@TrevorLawrencee on how prepared he is to join an NFL team coming off a losing season… aka the Jets. For Trevor's full appearance: https://t.co/Qlink2TVQH pic.twitter.com/Md2EXAdCyF — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 16, 2020

Lawrence and the Tigers, meanwhile, are currently preparing for the ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame.

Kickoff between Clemson and Notre Dame is scheduled for 4 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.