Trevor Lawrence Won't Play Thursday: NFL World Reacts

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to rest Trevor Lawrence during Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Tuesday morning when he was speaking to the media. C.J. Beathard also won't play in the contest as he's nursing a groin injury.

Jake Luton will get the start and it's likely Kyle Sloter will also get some playing time.

It makes sense for the Jaguars to rest Lawrence in this game. It doesn't mean anything, so they don't want to risk him getting injured.

He'll likely play in Jacksonville's dress rehearsal game, which will be on Aug. 12 against Cleveland or Aug. 20 against Pittsburgh.

Jaguars fans also understand why Lawrence isn't playing in this game.

Kickoff for Jaguars-Raiders will be at 8 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by NBC.