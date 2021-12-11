Trevor Lawrence’s Social Media Post Is Going Viral After Urban Meyer Report

Trevor Lawrence’s headphones better be extra noise cancelling if he’s looking to block out the controversy swirling around the Jaguars organization today.

On Saturday morning, the Jacksonville quarterback shared a post sponsored by Bose — just hours before today’s concerning Urban Meyer reports were released.

“Music on, outside noise off..Ready for Week 14 #TeamBose,” Lawrence wrote.

#TeamBose pic.twitter.com/qjKta8Q3zu — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) December 11, 2021

According to today’s reports from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, tensions between Meyer and his players/coaching staff have “boiled over.”

Of the several concerning anecdotes highlighting Meyer’s questionable coaching tactics, one involved the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall rookie QB.

Lawrence reportedly confronted his head coach about the decision to bench running back James Robinson this past weekend.

Contrary to his public statements that it was injury-related, Meyer ordered Robinson’s benching after an opening-drive fumble in last week’s 37-7 road loss to the Rams, then had running backs coach Bernie Parmalee stop Robinson from re-entering the game, insisting Carlos Hyde (who played for Meyer at Ohio State) stay in. Only after Lawrence questioned Meyer on the sideline about Robinson’s absence was Robinson allowed to return late in the second quarter. (Speaking to reporters this week, Lawrence said: “Bottom line is James is one of our best players and he’s got to be on the field and we addressed it, and I feel like we’re in a good spot and the whole team, we’re good.”)

While there are reportedly no current plans to move on from Meyer, Trevor Lawrence could be playing under a new head coach in 2022.

The Jags will look for their third win of the season against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.