Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To His First NFL Win

Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars recorded their first win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins. For Lawrence and Meyer, it was their first-ever win in the National Football League.

The Jaguars beat the Dolphins, 23-20, in London on Sunday. Kicker Matthew Wright drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired on Sunday morning.

“It means a lot,” Lawrence told reporters after his first win. “And obviously, like I said, we’ve struggled a little bit, but to get this win, have this moment going into the bye week, to do it here in London, it’s all just special. I’ll always remember this one. My first win, out here, like it’s just hard, hard to even imagine.”

Lawrence’s wife is very proud of her husband. Marissa Lawrence took to her Instagram Story following Sunday morning’s win.

“Y’all can’t see the tears behind the camera but wow…I couldn’t be more proud of this team. Wow,” she wrote.

“So proud of you.”

Trevor and Marissa got married earlier this year. The couple dated throughout Trevor’s time at Clemson and is now enjoying life as an NFL couple.

Jacksonville now hits a bye week, before returning to the field on Oct. 31 against Seattle.