Trey Lance Has Honest Reaction To His Performance vs. Texans

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers' preseason ended on a low note after getting shut out by the Houston Texans in a 17-0 loss. 49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance was far from sharp in the loss and he knows it.

Speaking to the media after yesterday's loss, Lance admitted that there was some "ugly stuff" on display during the loss. But he believes that the two weeks until the regular season starts will give the team enough time to fix their issues.

"Some ugly stuff out there, for sure. It definitely wasn't our best night," Lance said. "We're not going to make too big of a deal from it. We'll watch film, learn from it and get better. These 17 days (of practice) will be super important for us for Chicago."

Lance went 7 of 11 for 49 yards and had one rushing yard before sitting out the rest of the game. His backups didn't exactly light up the scoreboard as Brock Purdy and Nate Sudfeld combined to go 18 of 30 for 230 yards and two interceptions.

Trey Lance has made some strides but still seems a little bit behind where Jimmy Garoppolo was last year. That might be problematic since the 49ers have gone all-in on Lance as their starter this season.

Lance appeared in only a few games for the 49ers in 2021, and didn't play especially well in them. Garoppolo, meanwhile, went 9-6 as a starter and led them all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Expectations are high for Lance and the 49ers this season, but it's not clear if he's ready to meet them.

Will Trey Lance prove worthy of the starting job this season?