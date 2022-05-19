Trey Lance Leadership Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has only made two starts at the NFL level, but it appears the 22 year old's leadership skills span past his limited experience.

According to recent reports from NBC Sports Bay Area insider Matt Maiocco, Lance requested and received the phone number for each of the franchise's nine rookie draft picks.

He texted each incoming rookie to welcome them to the Niners organization.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this story.

"He'll be a great leader," one fan wrote.

"Excited to have this man lead our franchise for the next couple decades," another added.

Just one year ago, Lance was in the same position as these incoming rookies. As a top-tier prospect in a stacked QB class, the North Dakota State standout was selected after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Lance spent his rookie season backing up veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but the overwhelming expectation is that he'll take the starting role in Year 2.

The Niners selected two offensive weapons to position around Lance in this year's draft: LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (No. 93) and SMU wide receiver Danny Gray (No. 105).