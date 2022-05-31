Trey Lance Makes His Opinion On Outside Criticism Very Clear

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Trey Lance is drawing a lot of scrutiny for a quarterback who has made two career NFL starts.

Last year's No. 3 overall pick is expected to assume San Francisco's starting job this season. However, Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster, leading some observers to question their trust in Lance.

NBC Sports' Chris Simms said he thinks the 49ers are "scared" to start Lance, and Matt Lombardo reported that the team is "continually underwhelmed" by the young quarterback. Colin Cowherd said he's "suspicious" of Lance.

Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Lance has no interest in any outside noise.

"In the most respectful way possible, it doesn't change how I feel about you guys as people, but it's not my job to care what you guys say or anyone else on social media," Lance said. "For me, I care about what the guys in the locker room think and what my coaching staff thinks."

When speaking to reporters last week, the 21-year-old also admitted to playing through a chipped bone in his right index finger suffered during the preseason. He said he had to "manage" the injury, which affected how he threw.

"I kind of had to learn how to throw the ball differently without using my pointer finger, I guess just because of where it was at throughout the year," Lance said. "But now, I feel like I'm in a great spot health-wise and throwing the ball well and I feel really good."

Lance didn't dazzle in his two starts, going 31-of-60 for 441 passing yards with 120 rushing yards. Yet he was a rookie playing through an injury and twice thrust into action after warming the bench for weeks.

All outsiders rushing to conclusions will need to wait and see how he performs when eventually given an extended opportunity.