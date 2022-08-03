Trey Lance Reportedly Had Another Tough Day Wednesday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

For most of the 2022 NFL offseason, the main focus on the San Francisco 49ers has been the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But as training camp kicks into full gear, Trey Lance is getting some unwanted attention too.

49ers insider Matt Barrows of The Athletic described Wednesday's practice as "another tough day" for the second-year quarterback. Per the report, Lance went 3-of-9 in team situations before throwing two TDs in the redzone to end practice.

Meanwhile, Lance's backup Nate Sudfeld was a perfect 8-for-8. But Barrows noted that Sudfeld's passes were mostly short throws to running backs.

The end result was a rough day for Lance. 49ers fans aren't taking the bait though:

"Not worried at all. make the mistakes now and get that work in during preseason," one fan replied.

"With all due respect to all of the wonderful 49er scribes. But The day by day blow by blow micro-reporting on every Lance throws… You all are doing your job, respect. But man, the scrutiny of this young player will eventually take its toll on this fan base," wrote another.

"I know the defense is really good but getting a little tired of hearing how he struggled until end every day!!!!" a third fan wrote.

There isn't always a correlation between how a quarterback performs in training camp and how they perform in the regular season. Lance's production in the upcoming preseason games might be a better gauge of where he's at.