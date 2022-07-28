Trey Lance Reportedly Having A Rough Practice On Thursday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has made it abundantly clear Trey Lance is the team's starting quarterback.

Lance sat for the majority of the year in 2022, watching Jimmy Garoppolo lead the team to an NFC title game. In his second year, it's now Lance's turn to take over.

He's learning just how difficult playing quarterback in the NFL is, though. According to multiple reports, Lance struggled with his accuracy before ending the day on a nice pass down the sideline.

"Rough day for Trey Lance, who completed just half of his attempts, including one that was thrown directly to Jimmie Ward," 49ers insider Matt Barrows said. "Best throw was last — a nice sideline throw to Aiyuk over the underneath coverage."

Barrows noted the longest play of the day was from former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy.

"For the second straight day, the longest play was turned in by Brock Purdy. He hit speedster Danny Gray deep," Barrow said. The ball was actually a bit under thrown but Gray had built plenty of cushion vs. the third-team defense. … Purdy also was picked off on a layer deep attempt."

Lance will have a few more weeks to learn before the 2022 season kicks off.