3 Notable Teams Will Not Attend Trey Lance’s Pro Day

Trey Lance is considered by many to be a first round prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Teams seriously interested in selecting the former North Dakota State quarterback will get another look at the quarterback prospect on Monday.

The first round prospect is holding his second pro day for interested teams on Monday and several notable teams will be in attendance.

According to Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider, Albert Breer, the Falcons, Patriots, Broncos and 49ers will all be in attendance on Monday. All of those teams could have interest in selecting a quarterback in the first round.

However, there are also some quarterback-needy teams that will not be in attendance on Monday. According to Breer, the following three teams are passing on the chance to see Lance for a second time: Chicago, Carolina and Washington.

The Falcons, Patriots, Broncos and 49ers will be in attendance at Trey Lance's second pro day today, per our @AlbertBreer. The Bears, Panthers and Washington are among the teams that won't: https://t.co/yCZmR2Z1nI — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 19, 2021

Washington has been linked to Lance, though it doesn’t appear that the Football Team is serious about drafting him.

“Anytime you see guys with limited time on the job, that is a concern for me with the quarterback position,” Washington GM Martin Mayhew said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Based on that comment and today’s pro day skipping, you can probably cross Washington off the list.