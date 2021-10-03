NFL World Reacts To The Trey Lance Development

It’s officially Trey Lance time in San Francisco.

The 49ers rookie quarterback is starting the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco says that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a calf injury. Jimmy G. is currently on the sideline with an earpiece in.

San Francisco and Seattle are tied, 7-7, heading into the second half.

The NFL world is understandably excited to see what Lance can do over the course of an entire half. He’s seen some action through the first three games, though nothing of the extended variety.

Colin Cowherd predicts he won’t give the job back to Garoppolo.

“Trey Lance is starting the second half for the 49ers. Prediction — he will now be starting all halves for the 49ers,” he predicts.

The 49ers say that Garoppolo is dealing with a calf injury and he’s officially “questionable” to return on Sunday afternoon.

Garoppolo threw for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half.

Many believe it’s more than time for Lance to take over the offense for good.

The Seahawks didn’t even get a first down until like 80% of the way through the first half and this game is still tied at 7. Put Trey Lance on the field to start the 3rd quarter. Why are we even bothering with this nonsense anymore. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 3, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see if Kyle Shanahan sticks with the rookie quarterback moving forward.