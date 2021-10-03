The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Trey Lance Development

Trey Lance throws a pass during a preseason game.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It’s officially Trey Lance time in San Francisco.

The 49ers rookie quarterback is starting the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco says that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a calf injury. Jimmy G. is currently on the sideline with an earpiece in.

San Francisco and Seattle are tied, 7-7, heading into the second half.

The NFL world is understandably excited to see what Lance can do over the course of an entire half. He’s seen some action through the first three games, though nothing of the extended variety.

Colin Cowherd predicts he won’t give the job back to Garoppolo.

“Trey Lance is starting the second half for the 49ers. Prediction — he will now be starting all halves for the 49ers,” he predicts.

The 49ers say that Garoppolo is dealing with a calf injury and he’s officially “questionable” to return on Sunday afternoon.

Garoppolo threw for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half.

Many believe it’s more than time for Lance to take over the offense for good.

It’ll be interesting to see if Kyle Shanahan sticks with the rookie quarterback moving forward.

