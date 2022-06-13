Trey Lance Staying For Extra Work: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance hasn't secured the starting job just yet. But he's taking a key step to rectify that situation.

According to 49ers insider Jennifer Lee Chan, Lance is extending his stay in the Bay Area beyond the team's recent training. Per the report, he's going to participate in an extra week of practice for additional work with his teammates.

The extra practice is on a voluntary basis, so as not to violate any rules in the NFL collective bargaining agreement. But it will certainly give Lance a potential leg up on his training camp competition - i.e. incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL fans and 49ers in particular are giving Lance plenty of praise this morning. Having a quarterback put in extra work is something they definitely love to see:

Trey Lance didn't impress many people in his limited time on the field as a rookie in 2021. He ultimately couldn't wrestle the starting job away from Jimmy Garoppolo, who went on to lead the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years.

But after Garoppolo struggled against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, fans (and perhaps the organization itself) largely lost faith in him.

The door is now open for Lance to take the starting job if he so much as looks like a competent quarterback in training camp. Getting in those extra reps will go a long way.

Will Trey Lance be named the 49ers' starter before training camp?