Trey Lance Was Asked About Working With Steve Young

Trey Lance is tapping into the rich history of great San Francisco quarterbacks as he heads into Year 2.

The 2021 No. 3 overall pick says he's been chatting with 49ers legend Steve Young quite a bit this offseason.

“We got to talk a decent amount,” Lance said Tuesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Obviously, a guy like that, it means the world any time he says anything about me. I have nothing but respect for a guy like that, everything that he’s done and having been in this building and playing for this organization.

“For me, I’m going to take everything I possibly can from a guy like that. Anything he has to say, anything he has to offer me, I’m welcoming that with open arms.”

Young is looking forward to seeing Lance take the reins as the Niners' starting QB in 2022.

“I have 100-percent confidence that Trey will figure out where to throw it,” Young said. “The challenge for Trey is once he knows, then how to deliver it, and that's another great talent that you have to have and develop."

Lance logged 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through six games as a backup behind Jimmy Garoppolo this past season. He notched a 1-1 record as a starter while Jimmy G was injured.