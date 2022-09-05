Trey Lance Was Reportedly Annoyed: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Trey Lance wasn't super happy when he originally found out that Jimmy Garoppolo was staying with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Lance "was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath" of Garoppolo signing back with the team.

This makes sense, considering that Garoppolo was expected to be traded during the offseason. His surgery complicated that since he wasn't healthy until July but that's still when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance would be the starter this season.

Fans aren't surprised by Breer's report.

"Can’t blame him, it’s not a good situation for a young QB to think he’s a bad play away from being pulled. Going in they need the freedom to make mistakes and learn from them. Coaching staffs need to accept that they’ll be growing pains of ups and downs."

Garoppolo signed a one-year deal last week to remain with the 49ers before he becomes a free agent after the season. The deal will see him make at least $6.5 million and he could earn up to $16.5 million if all of the bonus's hit.

Time will tell if this relationship gets a bit awkward this season.