College Football World Reacts To Trey Sermon’s Huge Day

Ohio State is struggling against Northwestern in Saturday’s Big Ten title game, but there is one aspect of the Buckeyes’ game that is working – the running game. Trey Sermon, in particular, is having a massive day against the Wildcats.

Ohio State currently leads Northwestern 13-10 heading into the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes recently took the lead on a 9-yard touchdown run by Sermon. On the day, he’s run for a whopping 204 yards on just 16 carries. He’s been Ohio State’s entire offense thus far.

Why is Ohio State’s struggling when the running game is working so well? Turnovers and a missed field goal. Quarterback Justin Fields is having arguably his worst day in his college career. He’s just 10-of-25 for 105 yards with two picks.

Sermon’s performance, however, has Twitter quite impressed.

In 2020, we are at the point where the key to Ohio State keeping its playoff hopes alive is taking the ball out of Justin Fields' hands and giving it to Trey Sermon. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 19, 2020

Trey Sermon curently has 206 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. 13.7 yards per carry. Pretty good! — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 19, 2020

“I got this.” – Trey Sermon, probably. — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) December 19, 2020

Trey sermon carrying OSU on his back @OhioStateFB — King Fat (@Fatslob_) December 19, 2020

Sermon, as a reminder, is a grad transfer who left Oklahoma after the 2019 season. He joined the Buckeyes this year.

Sermon will need to keep it going to lead Ohio State to the promised land. If the Buckeyes can find a way to win, they will undoubtedly be part of the College Football Playoff field when it’s announced on Sunday.

Head over to FOX to catch the final quarter.