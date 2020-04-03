Elite Transfer G Trey Wertz Names His Final 7 Schools

Trey Wertz, one of the top available transfers on the college basketball market, has trimmed down his list of potential schools.

The 6-foot-4 guard is transferring out of Santa Clara. Wertz is coming off two strong seasons with the Broncos. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game this past season, shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Wertz has received interest from several big-time programs, but he’s cut his list of potential schools down to seven.

The talented guard shared his final seven schools on Twitter on Friday night. It’s a loaded list of top programs.

Wertz, who’s played two seasons at Santa Clara, is down to Arizona, Butler, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Virginia.

That’s a loaded list of potential schools.

Wertz, a Charlotte native, could be heading home to play for the Tar Heels. He will have to sit out one season with two years of eligibility remaining, barring an NCAA waiver or change to the transfer rules.