Triple H Taking Over For Vince McMahon: WWE World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Professional wrestler Triple H attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

As WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon steps down amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations, World Wrestling Entertainment now belongs to Triple H.

On Monday, Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp reported that the former wrestling star "will assume all responsibilities related to WWE creative, in addition to his regular duties."

The WWE world reacted to the Triple H news on social media.

"LETS [expletive] GOOOOOOO," a fan replied in all-caps.

"Thank [expletive]," a wrestling podcaster commented.

"I love how the wrestling fandom is so happy about this, good for them," one user said.

"As soon as Triple H does something the fans don’t like they’re gonna call him Vince’s doofus son in-law," another podcast tweeted.

"Big day for the word 'hospital,'" remarked Dave Schilling.

"The game just changed dramatically."

"WWE predicted this 11 years ago!" a user pointed out.

"Long term storytelling," tweeted Kate Foray.

Triple H's wife, and Vince's McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will serve as chairwoman alongside president Nick Khan.