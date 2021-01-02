Tristan Leigh, No. 11 Recruit In 2021 Class, Announces Commitment

After much anticipation, No. 11 nationally ranked recruit Tristan Leigh has announced his commitment to the Clemson football program.

Leigh took to Twitter to break the news on Saturday afternoon.

“100% COMMITTED #ALLIN,” Leigh wrote above an edited photo of him in a Tigers uniform.

Tristan Leigh is a 6-foot-5, 270 lb 5-star offensive tackle recruit out of Fairfax, Virginia. 247Sports has him as the No. 4 OT recruit in the nation and No. 1 ranked recruit out of Virginia.

Nearly all of the country’s top programs were gunning for Leigh. The highly-sought-after lineman had offers from Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State and countless others.

The Sooners were the clear second favorite option for Leigh in his recruiting process. According to 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions, Leigh’s chances of picking Oklahoma was the next highest at 20% behind Clemson’s 76%.

This news is a huge bounce-back victory for the Tigers after suffering a blowout 49-28 Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State on Friday night.

With the addition of Tristan Leigh, Clemson adds to its wealth of options at the offensive tackle position. In 2021, the team will have 12 OTs including three new commits.

Before Leigh’s commitment, Clemson already had the No. 4 2021 recruiting class in the nation and No. 1 in the ACC. Leigh joins Barrett Carter and Will Shipley as the third 5-star recruit in next year’s class.