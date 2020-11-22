Tristan Thompson Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

NBA free agent Tristan Thompson has reportedly come to an agreement with a new team on Saturday night.

The Cleveland center has signed with the Celtics, according to his agent Rich Paul and Yahoo Sports. After spending nine years with the Cavaliers, Thompson will be heading to Boston for the 2020-21 season.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the information this evening on Twitter.

According to NBA insiders at The Athletic, the deal is for two years and $19 million.

Thompson signed an incredibly rich deal with the Cavaliers back in 2015. LeBron James was a heavy advocate for his power forward after Thompson showed an incredible rebounding effort in the 2015 NBA Finals. Thompson had become a rebounding specialist for the franchise, averaging 10.8 rpg in the playoffs on their Finals run.

In his past two seasons, Thompson has picked it up in the scoring column as well. From 2018-20, the post presence averaged double-double numbers in rebounds and scoring.

The PF/C just completed his five-year, $82 million deal with Cleveland this year.

In today’s small ball game, Thompson will likely serve as the starting center for the Celtics next season. The former Cavs big man should be a good complement to Boston’s tough inside presence with Daniel Theis. This being said, Thompson doesn’t solve the Celtics problems in the height department.

At 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-8, Thompson and Theis will be one of the most undersized center duos in the league.