Troubling Allegations Emerge From Former Raiders Employees

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Following the abrupt departure of former team president Dan Ventrelle last week, people are questioning what's really going on behind closed doors around the Las Vegas Raiders organization.

The New York Times recently spoke to more than a dozen former employees in an attempt get some more information about what's going on within the NFL franchise. These employees described "financial disorder," "lax controls" and "bungling" of tax payments.

Employees who raised concerns about this alleged financial disorder “were often ignored or pushed out and given settlements and nondisclosure agreements to keep them quiet," per the Times.

“If anyone complained, they were let go,” Nicole Adams, a former Raiders HR employee said.

Adams claims she was "pushed out" of the organization in 2020. She also said Ventrelle once "joked he would be ready to settle if anyone came forward with a charge.” She declined to sign an NDA upon her departure.

Adams also criticized the team's outdated clerical approach. “Raiders kind of operate back in the Stone Age,” she said. Another employee said “everything was still very much paper, files, boxes, warehouses.”

No claims of illegal activity were made.