Troubling Details Emerge During Jon Gruden's Lawsuit vs. NFL

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the NFL are still engaged in a lawsuit against one another.

According to the latest report from David Charns of CBS 8 in Las Vegas, the NFL has suggested that Gruden’s potential habit of sending “derogatory” emails isn't just a one-off.

In a court filing last week, the NFL openly questioned an order from Gruden suggesting he didn't send derogatory messages while with the Raiders.

“In several places, Gruden’s proposed order states that the emails were ‘sent between 2011 and 2018, during which time Gruden was not working as a coach in the NFL but as an employee of ESPN,” the league’s lawyers wrote.

Here's more via Pro Football Talk:

This means that the league believes (or already knows) that Gruden sent problematic emails not only while he worked for no NFL team but also after he returned to the Raiders in 2018. Gruden’s lawyers argue that the league has blown its window to bolster a failed argument that the case should be resolved in arbitration by arguing that Gruden also sent “derogatory” emails after joining the Raiders.

The report from Pro Football Talk suggests the NFL can't really do anything with its newfound evidence. However, it can create a "smear campaign" to create doubt against Gruden.

Regardless, it seems like Gruden and the NFL are headed for a long, nasty lawsuit.