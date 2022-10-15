Troubling Details Emerge From Carson Wentz's Injury

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Washington Commanders pulled off an ugly win over the Chicago Bears.

Unfortunately, the win came with a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand during the team's win, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

"Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand in the team’s win over the #Bears, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to determine the next step. His availability moving forward is up in the air," Rapoport said.

Rapoport added that the injury is to Wentz's ring finger - which poses significant problems.

If Wentz isn't able to play next weekend against the Green Bay Packers, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke would likely get the start.

Former North Carolina star quarterback Sam Howell also impressed during the preseason and could be an option as well.